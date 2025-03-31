Chicago officials lay out traffic plan for NASCAR Street Race

The Brief The City of Chicago and NASCAR have announced the traffic plan for the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, set for July 5–6. Officials have reduced the overall park build time to 25 days, nearly two weeks shorter than previous years, and limited street closures to 18 days. Changes to seating structures and load-in locations aim to minimize disruptions while maintaining public access to Grant Park.



Chicago officials have announced an updated traffic plan for the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, taking place July 5-6.

The revised plan aims to minimize disruptions by significantly reducing the time required for course setup and breakdown in Grant Park.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race traffic plan

The backstory:

Officials said the overall park build time has been cut to 25 days, a 42% reduction from the inaugural race in 2023. That marks a decrease from the 43-day build in 2023 and the 38-day timeline in 2024. Street closures related to course construction have also been reduced to 18 days, down seven days from 2023 and one day from 2024.

"The City of Chicago has been working with NASCAR in the planning and execution of the 2025 race to further minimize the impact to residents and visitors," said Frank Velez, acting executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC).

While the racecourse will remain the same, modifications to park seating structures, including the consolidation of all premium hospitality areas to the east side of Columbus Drive at Buckingham Fountain, have allowed for a more efficient setup. These adjustments will keep public access to Grant Park open longer and further reduce street closures and traffic impacts.

Key changes to this year’s event preparation include:

NASCAR-related activity in Grant Park will not begin until 16 days before the event, 10 days later than last year’s initial setup.

Street closures related to the course build have been cut by an additional day, reducing total traffic impacts to 18 days.

Adjustments to the park load-in and load-out locations will allow E. Ida B. Wells Drive (from E. Congress Plaza Drive to S. Columbus Drive) to remain open for 20 more days than in previous years.

Pre-race activity in Grant Park

Thursday, June 19 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. "No Parking" restrictions will be put in place along SB and NB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Friday, June 20 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Curb lane closure on NB and SB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Full closure on Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., WB between Congress Plaza Dr. and Michigan Ave. will remain open and east bound will be closed.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 24: Temporary closure of NB Michigan Ave. between Congress Plaza Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Wednesday, June 25 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 26: Temporary closure of NB Columbus Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Street Closures

Thursday, June 26 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 27 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Saturday, June 28 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Closure of Congress Plaza Dr.

Monday, June 30 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Roosevelt Rd

Wednesday, July 2 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Closure of WB and EB Roosevelt Rd., from Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Closure of NB and SB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr. and NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd.

Race Weekend Street Closures – Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6

SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

NB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

SB Michigan Ave. from south of Monroe St. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr. from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

NB Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Sunday, July 6 - Monday, July 7: Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. NOTE: The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and Michigan Ave. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 7 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by the end of the day, July 14.

Streets with Local Access Only for Residents, Businesses and their Employees.

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down (June 19 – July 14).

SB Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

SB Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

NB Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

NB Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Alternative Routes Available

NOTE: Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. NB will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. SB will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

In the Loop – the following Streets will remain open: State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., LaSalle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Upper Wacker Dr., Lower Wacker Dr., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Roosevelt Rd. – West of Michigan Ave., 18th St.