Chicago nonprofit breaks ground on expansion of 'The Ark' in West Rogers Park

A nonprofit serving Chicago’s Jewish community is breaking ground on a $20-million facility expansion.

The Ark's historic renovation in West Rogers Park will allow the social service agency to meet the evolving needs of clients.

Once completed, the Ark's facility will be 60-percent larger with a four-fold expansion of its food pantry.

"In terms of providing holistic services, not only a food pantry, but also health services, job training services, temporary lodging for people who needed all kinds of services to get people back on their feet," said Rabbi Yona Reiss.

The construction will be completed by the fall of next year.

Until then, clients can still access services at the Northbrook location.