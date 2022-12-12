Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday

Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?

That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners.

Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they say donations are down.

"We've only reached about 20 percent of where we normally are, and we think it's, you know, related to just the cost of everything," said Yolanda Fields, Executive Director of Breakthrough Urban Ministries.

The Breakthrough Christmas store is scheduled for this Friday.

If you'd like to help, the website is Breakthrough.org.