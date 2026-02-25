Chicago nonprofit offers free tax help through mid-April

The Brief Chicago nonprofit Ladder Up is offering free tax preparation services at libraries and schools across the city and suburbs through April 15. More than 1,000 IRS-certified volunteers help file returns, review forms for accuracy and ensure families receive credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, with an average refund of $1,900. The organization hopes to assist 22,000 families this season, and high demand has led to long lines at some locations.



Still need to do your taxes? A nonprofit organization in Chicago is providing free tax services across the city and the suburbs.

What we know:

More than 1,000 IRS-certified volunteers will take forms, file taxes and make sure taxpayers receive their full refunds and file accurately.

Those who qualify only need to bring their forms to one of the libraries or schools where Ladder Up, a nonprofit, is serving the public.

The volunteers include college students, retired accountants and bankers, all explaining tax terms and requirements to people, some filing taxes for the first time.

Those filing with Ladder Up receive an average refund of $1,900. Sometimes preparers find more.

They explain the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit to make sure families receive what they are owed. The service is free.

Ladder Up hopes to help 22,000 families and individuals during this tax season, helping taxpayers check the duty off their list.

"When anyone thinks of tax or IRS or anything that has to do with the government, it can be very scary. When I start at a site, I think I can see the fear in a lot of clients’ faces. And then once they make their way through our process and get to see our volunteers and get to talk to the people that are here to help them, they leave with a completely different look on their face, just that sense of relief washes over them," said Ladder Up CEO Gretchen Groenewold.

Three sets of eyes review the forms being filed, making sure families and individuals file accurately.

What's next:

Ladder Up began offering the service Jan. 31 and will be available through April 15.

Some libraries have had long lines of people waiting to get in for the service. Demand is high.