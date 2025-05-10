Chicago shooting: 3 shot, 2 dead on North Side, police say

The Brief Three people were shot, two fatally, on Chicago's North Side early Saturday morning, police said. It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting.



Three people were shot, two fatally, on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of North Broadway in the Edgewater neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. and found multiple victims shot, including:

A 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died

A 31-year-old man who was shot in the chest and taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he died

A 36-year-old man who was shot in the back and taken to Evanston Hospital in fair condition

The victims were unable to provide details of the incident, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody.

It’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

Police did not identify the victims.