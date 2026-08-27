Chicago nurses plan downtown protest against Palantir

The Brief Chicago nurses will join a nationwide day of action Thursday calling for hospitals and elected officials to cut ties with Palantir. Demonstrators in Chicago are calling on the Cook County Pension Fund Retirement Board to divest $28 million they say is currently invested in the AI company. The Chicago demonstration is scheduled for noon outside the Cook County Pension Fund building at 70 W. Madison St.



Chicago nurses are expected to join demonstrations across the country Thursday calling for hospitals, elected officials and pension funds to cut ties with artificial intelligence company Palantir.

Palantir protest

What we know:

Registered nurses with National Nurses United, along with union allies and community activists, plan to gather outside the Cook County Pension Fund building at 70 W. Madison St.

The group is calling on the Cook County Pension Fund Retirement Board to fully divest the $28 million it says is currently invested in Palantir.

National Nurses United says it opposes Palantir because of the company's work with federal immigration agencies and its growing role in the health care industry.

The union says Palantir developed an application used by federal agents to identify people for arrest. Nurses also raised concerns about the company's technology being used for hospital staffing and scheduling.

"No part of the country has been untouched by the terror and violence of ICE and CBP, enabled by Palantir’s technology," NNU President Jamie Brown said in a statement.

Big picture view:

Thursday's demonstrations are planned in Chicago and seven other cities, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Austin and New Orleans.

National Nurses United described the demonstrations as its largest coordinated national action against Palantir to date.

The other side:

We have reached out to Palantir for comment on the protests and are waiting to hear back.

What's next:

The Chicago demonstration is scheduled to begin at noon.