Chicago's outdoor pools open this weekend for summer fun

Published  June 16, 2025 1:07pm CDT
Chicago
Chicago pools to open this weekend

Along with summer heat, pools across Chicago are set to open on Saturday.

The Brief

    • Chicago’s outdoor pools open citywide on Saturday.
    • The Park District has enough lifeguards this year, with over 3,000 applicants.
    • Pools will be open seven days a week through Labor Day.

CHICAGO - Chicago's outdoor swimming season kicks off this weekend, with all public pools reopening for the summer.

What we know:

The Chicago Park District confirmed that all 50 outdoor and 27 indoor pools will be ready for swimmers starting Saturday. That includes the popular 50-meter Olympic-sized pool at McKinley Park.

This season, there’s no shortage of lifeguards, thanks to a big jump in interest. More than 3,000 people applied for summer aquatics jobs, and the district helped with training costs.

"If they end up working for us, we pay for their certification and time for training as well," said Andrew Walsh, the Park District’s Manager of Pools & Beaches.

With lifeguards in place, pools will be open seven days a week—something that wasn’t possible in recent years due to staffing issues.

What's next:

Outdoor pools, including splash parks and Humboldt Park’s inland beach, will stay open through Labor Day.

