Chicago pair charged in West Englewood armed carjacking

Two Chicago men have been arrested and charged for allegedly carjacking a 58-year-old man at gunpoint on the city's South Side.

Eliezer Curtis, 18, and Daniel Jackson, 19, each face felony charges.

Police say on Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m., the armed pair took a vehicle from the victim in the 6700 block of S. Bishop. They were arrested minutes later in the 6500 block of S. Campbell and 6500 block of S. Artesian.

Eliezer Curtis and Daniel Jackson | Chicago Police Department

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Curtis and Jackson are due in bond court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.