Chicago Park District hosts event for disabled veterans and service members

More than two dozen veterans took part in a special event at McKinley Park Wednesday.

The Chicago Park District hosted its Second Annual Windy City Winter Sports Clinic.

The one-day event features a variety of adaptive sports for disabled veterans and service members, giving them a chance to try out activities no matter whether they have had experience or not.

This year's event also included a number of winter sports including ice skating, curling and snowboarding.