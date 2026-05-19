Chicago alder wants city to support independent pharmacy cooperative

The Brief A South Side alderman wants the city to support independent pharmacies to make up for closures in his community. Ald. William Hall's proposal would create a city office to coordinate efforts and services among independent pharmacies. His effort comes after a Walgreens in Chatham is set to close next month, which prompted backlash from local residents who rely on it to get their medication.



A South Side alderman is pushing for the city to support independent pharmacies after he said a series of closures have left residents in his ward with fewer options to get their prescription drugs.

Ald. William Hall (6th Ward) said he will introduce his proposal to establish a city-supported independent pharmacy cooperative at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, according to a news release.

Addressing pharmacy access

What we know:

He said his plan is responding to a series of pharmacy closures, including one next month in Chatham, and rising drug prices that have left South Side communities with fewer stores to get their medications.

Hall’s office said the cooperative would allow a network of independent pharmacies to collaborate on bulk purchasing of supplies, share services and benefit from city support. The goal is to reduce costs and "stabilize access to medications" and serve residents in "pharmacy deserts" who meet certain income, insurance and other criteria.

"Independent pharmacies are a critical part of our healthcare system, but they are being squeezed by rising costs and uneven reimbursement," said Hall in a statement. "This ordinance helps level the playing field by allowing them to work together, lower costs, and keep serving our communities."

The city would provide support with:

Startup assistance and technical support

Facilitating group purchases and shared services through licensed partners

Connecting pharmacies with public health programs and patient referrals

Offering financial support and pursuing grant funding

Helping find and utilize vacant commercial spaces for pharmacies

Hall’s office said the ordinance would also create the Office of Pharmacy Access for the city with an appointed director.

What we don't know:

The news release did not detail how much such a program would cost the city.

It was also unclear how many independent pharmacies could take part in such a cooperative, although Hall's office said the effort would begin as a pilot program.

The backstory:

Most recently, Hall and other leaders and residents decried the planned closure next month of a Walgreens in the Chatham neighborhood at 86th Street and Cottage Grove.

Walgreens executives explained that the store lost more than $1 million last year, partly due to declining prescription sales, but also a significant amount of theft from the store.

Still, Hall called the closure a "first degree corporate crime" and that depriving older residents of access to medication was "evil."