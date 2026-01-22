Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
5
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Northern Will County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, DuPage County, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, La Salle County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Kankakee County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County

Chicago Polar Plunge canceled due to extreme cold, club says

By Cody King
Published  January 22, 2026 12:44pm CST
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The 2026 Chicago Polar Plunge has been canceled due to the dangerously cold weather expected to hit the Chicago area in the coming days.

The Chicago Polar Bear Club, which organizes the annual fundraising event, announced the cancellation Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The plunge had been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, at Oak Street Beach.

Extreme cold temperatures and subzero wind chills are expected across the Chicago area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday, with wind chills potentially dropping into the negative 30s.

"This was not a decision we made lightly. We know how much time, energy, and heart you have all put into preparing and fundraising. However, the safety of our Polar Bears has to be our highest priority, and with the conditions expected, it would not be responsible to go ahead," the club said in a statement. 

While the plunge itself has been canceled, the after-party at HQ Beercade will still take place as planned.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include food and drink specials, free video games and raffle prizes. 

What's next:

For more information about the cancellation, visit the club's website here. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Polar Bear Club. 

ChicagoWeatherNews