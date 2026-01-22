Chicago Polar Plunge canceled due to extreme cold, club says

The 2026 Chicago Polar Plunge has been canceled due to the dangerously cold weather expected to hit the Chicago area in the coming days.

The Chicago Polar Bear Club, which organizes the annual fundraising event, announced the cancellation Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The plunge had been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, at Oak Street Beach.

Extreme cold temperatures and subzero wind chills are expected across the Chicago area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday, with wind chills potentially dropping into the negative 30s.

"This was not a decision we made lightly. We know how much time, energy, and heart you have all put into preparing and fundraising. However, the safety of our Polar Bears has to be our highest priority, and with the conditions expected, it would not be responsible to go ahead," the club said in a statement.

While the plunge itself has been canceled, the after-party at HQ Beercade will still take place as planned.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include food and drink specials, free video games and raffle prizes.

What's next:

For more information about the cancellation, visit the club's website here.