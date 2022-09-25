Chicago police: 2 men killed, both found shot in head in North Lawndale

Two men died after being found with gunshot wounds to their heads Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Around 4:05 a.m., police say a 30-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in front of a home in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue.

Inside the home, a 31-year-old man was also found unresponsive, police said. Both men had been shot in the head.

The victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.