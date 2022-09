A 21-year-old man was found dead lying on pavement in Chicago's River North Sunday morning.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. a man was found dead in the 700 block of North Larrabee Street.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No further details were made available.