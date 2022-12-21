Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 3:26PM
Rogers Park
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. 

At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said.

They were transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

No further information was provided by police. 
 