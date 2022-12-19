Growing number of children in Illinois being hospitalized after consuming edibles

A growing number of Illinois children are being hospitalized after consuming edibles.

To put into perspective how bad this problem has gotten, in 2017 only three kids in Cook County were hospitalized.

In 2021, that number jumped to 124.

This is especially concerning because children are especially susceptible to the effects of cannabis edibles, which can be highly toxic for children because of their effects on the brain.

Symptoms can include drowsiness, loss of control and muscle coordination, increased heart rate, seizure and in extreme cases, psychosis and coma.

Doctors say it typically happens when parents leave them in a place where kids can grab them and confuse them for candy.

The Illinois Poison Center says if you believe your child ingested a cannabis edible or any amount of a cannabis edible, call them immediately, and do not wait until the onset of symptoms.

The number is 1-800-222-1222.