Chicago police arrest Yorkville man in CTA train robbery

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after Chicago police say he robbed someone inside a CTA train earlier this month.

Julian Brandon, of Yorkville, is charged with one felony count of robbery and was issued a city ordinance citation.

Brandon "forcefully" robbed a 28-year-old man inside a CTA train in the 0-100 block of E. Roosevelt Road, Chicago police say.

He was arrested on Feb. 17 and his detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.