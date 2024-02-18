Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police arrest Yorkville man in CTA train robbery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Pictured is Julian Brandon, 25. 

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man is behind bars after Chicago police say he robbed someone inside a CTA train earlier this month.

Julian Brandon, of Yorkville, is charged with one felony count of robbery and was issued a city ordinance citation. 

Brandon "forcefully" robbed a 28-year-old man inside a CTA train in the 0-100 block of E. Roosevelt Road, Chicago police say. 

He was arrested on Feb. 17 and his detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.