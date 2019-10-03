Chicago police ask public for information in case of missing postal worker Kierra Coles

It has been one year since a pregnant Chicago postal worker disappeared from her neighborhood.

Police spoke Thursday about where the case stands. They consider Kierra Coles a high-risk missing person and foul play is suspected in her disappearance. She was last seen on this surveillance video, leaving her South Side apartment. Detectives have interviewed family and friends.

On Thursday, Chicago police did not give any specifics about the case. They simply asked repeatedly for the public to contact them, anonymously or on the record with any information that could lead to finding Coles.

"This family has not heard anything from Kierra within a year so we're pleading with you, asking and begging anyone out there that knows anything that knows anything of Kierra’s disappearance, please call in,” said CPD Lt. Senora Ben.

The Postal Inspection Service, a law enforcement branch of the US Postal Service, is conducting their own investigation into Coles’ disappearance. They are offering a $25,000 reward in the case.