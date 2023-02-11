Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspects wanted for armed robbery in Lake View East

article

Police are seeking to identify two people in a gray BMW who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint in Lake View East last month.

The suspects robbed the victim in the 700 block of Brompton Avenue on Jan. 26 at 8:39 p.m. and fled to the Mobil gas station at 1234 N. Halsted Street where they charged the victim's credit card, police say.

The license plate on their BMW was expired and reported stolen from a car on Nov. 13, 2022.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras at the gas station.

Contact CPD at (312) 744-8263 if you recognize these individuals.