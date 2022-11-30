Chicago police: Bullets miss man after 3 suspects open fire on his vehicle on South Side

A 29-year-old man suffered only minor injuries Wednesday morning when three gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

Around 11:48 a.m., police say the male victim was in his vehicle in the 700 block of East 111th Street when a black Chrysler 300 drove up and three unknown occupants inside fired shots.

The victim's vehicle was struck several times, and the victim sustained only lacerations from broken glass. He refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No person was struck by the gunfire and no other injuries were reported.

A nearby building also sustained minor damage from the gunfire, police said.

The black Chrysler fled eastbound after the shooting.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.