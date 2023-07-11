Chicago police collaborate with youth to address community challenges

We are getting an inside look at the Youth District Advisory Council Summer Leadership Institute.

It’s a long name that organizers hope will leave an even bigger impression on participants.

The program is open to young adults ages 16 to 24 years old, granting them the opportunity to work alongside Chicago police officers in scenario based exercises.

The young adults help officers find solutions and provide recommendations to some of the most pressing challenges in their districts.

"It all starts within your community and if you can't do it yourself, you gotta be able to find other people around you who can help you make that change," one attendee said.

"It’s not gonna happen overnight, but I'm here and I'm willing to put in the work to be the leader that's needed for the change," another participant said.

The Summer Leadership Institute is part of the One Summer Chicago initiative.