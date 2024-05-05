Chicago Police Department pays tribute to fallen heroes in annual memorial march

article

Chicago Police Department personnel, alongside members from various local and state law enforcement agencies, gathered in downtown Chicago Sunday to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Saint Jude Police League Memorial March.

The event is a longstanding tradition that honors and remembers the Chicago Police Officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the residents of Chicago.

"This march is a proud tradition where we pay respect to the 601 heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and honor their families and loved ones with a show of support and unity," the Chicago Police Department posted on Facebook.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also attended the march.

Below are photos from the Chicago Police Department of the event: