Chicago police deploy extra resources, cancel days off after release of Grand Rapids police shooting video

Chicago police have deployed extra resources and are closely monitoring gatherings in response to the release of a Grand Rapids police shooting video that shows the killing of a 26-year-old Black man.

There have been discussions all day long between city leaders preparing for any unrest that could originate here in Chicago following the video release.

FOX 32 has learned that all scheduled days have been canceled for Chicago police through this weekend. In addition, full-duty sworn officers were instructed to have their soft body armor — and if issued a helmet and gas mask — readily available "in the event of a deployment."

It all comes following the release of body camera and cellphone video showing the fatal police-involved shooting of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

An Interesting connection to Chicago is Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom was a cop in Chicago for 20 years. He was just sworn in on March 7.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Winstrom mentioned that he’d had a lot of experience working police-involved shootings in Chicago.

"Me being from Chicago for the last 20 years, I was hoping to never have to utilize that experience here," he said.

Chicago Police and the Office of Emergency Management did issue a joint statement saying they are closely monitoring the situation.

Also, there is no actionable information indicating a threat.