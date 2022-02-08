Chicago police, feds execute search warrant on no-name West Ridge business

Chicago police and federal agents executed a search warrant Tuesday night on an unmarked business in the West Ridge neighborhood.

The business — which has no name on the front of it — is located in the 6900 block of N. Western Ave.

Alderwoman Debra Silverstein (50th Ward) said officials have been getting complaints from residents about the business for "several months now."

She says after "months of investigating community concerns and criminal activity…police just served a search warrant…this was a coordinated effort with multiple law enforcement partners, both federal and local."

FOX 32 cameras could see pool tables inside, with evidence collected placed on top of the pool tables, as officers and agents entered and exited the building. Nearby business owners described the location as some kind of social club.

FOX 32 did speak with two business owners across the street who say they see activity in and out of the storefront 24 hours a day, with people coming and going at all hours of the day and night from both the front and back entrances.

No word from Chicago police or Silverstein's office about the nature of the complaints that led to Tuesday night's raid, or why federal authorities were involved.

Alderman Silverstein describes it as an ongoing investigation.

No further details were immediately available.