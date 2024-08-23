Chicago police find man with gunshot wound in Bronzeville alley

A man was critically wounded after he was shot in an alley in Bronzeville Friday morning.

Chicago police responded to the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove around 3:03 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 48-year-old man in an alley with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.