Chicago police find man with gunshot wound in Bronzeville alley
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded after he was shot in an alley in Bronzeville Friday morning.
Chicago police responded to the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove around 3:03 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they located a 48-year-old man in an alley with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
No suspects are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.