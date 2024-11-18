Chicago police investigate attempted burglary at Hermosa business

Chicago police are investigating a burglary attempt at a business in the city's Hermosa neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a broken window at a business in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue around 5:20 a.m., police said. Two people broke the window and fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

No items were stolen from the business, and no injuries were reported.

A community organizer on the West Side posted surveillance video of the incident at La Michoacana Chicago on Facebook, warning business owners in the area.

Area Five detectives are investigating the break-in.