Chicago police investigate child luring at West Side elementary school

Chicago police are warning residents about a recent incident of child luring at a West Side elementary school.

A 16-year-old girl and her 6-year-old nephew were at Brian Piccolo Elementary School located in the 1000 block of North Keeler Avenue around 4 p.m. when they were approached by a Hispanic man.

Police say he approached the girl speaking Spanish, which the victim could not understand. He allegedly made a gesture to move to an area of the school's playground which was more secluded.

The offender fled southbound on Kildare Avenue.

Brian Piccolo Elementary School (Google Street View)

He was described to be 35-40 years old. The man was approximately 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 with a medium to heavy build. He wore his hair in a fade. At the time of the incident he was wearing a red/pink long sleeve shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

If anyone has any information about the offender, they can contact the Area Four Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-8251.