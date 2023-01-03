Chicago police investigating after stolen construction equipment found at Chatham warehouse

There was a strong police presence at a South Side Chicago warehouse on Tuesday, where officers discovered dozens of pieces of stolen construction equipment.

A construction company owner says he tracked down some of his stolen equipment to a property in Chatham. Inside, he says there were hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen equipment not only from his business, but other construction companies as well.

The owner of Winfield Group says his bobcat and attachments were stolen from a jobsite in Harvey where they were building a community center. The crime happened last Thursday, and he used GPS tracking to locate his property.

When he got to the warehouse near 58th and Lafayette, he discovered other stolen items that total $300,000 to $500,000, including concrete trucks, trailers, and generators.

Chicago police have just confirmed they are questioning a person of interest who happens to be the owner of the building.

No further details were immediately available.