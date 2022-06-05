Chicago police issue warning about armed catalytic converter thieves

Chicago police on Saturday warned residents of the Austin neighborhood about the dangers of approaching thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.

While there is an understandable temptation to stop a thief in the act, especially if one observes their own care being damaged, police warned it can lead to a violent outcome.

Police cited two recent incidents where a person has interrupted a thief while in the act of stealing catalytic converter, and a firearm was displayed in both cases.

In one of the incidents, the person was shot twice.

"Fortunately, the victim survived, but no one should rely on luck in life and death circumstances," police said in a statement.

How To Recognize a Catalytic Converter Theft

You'll likely to see a car (or two) double-parked next to or near the victim’s car. One offender will operate a handsaw and remove the catalytic converter while another offender or two keep watch.

These offenders are armed and are suspected to be operating stolen vehicles. They have shown no hesitation to open fire on anyone who engages them, firing numerous times.

These thefts typically take place at night and are done very swiftly.

Hybrids and SUV’s tend to be targeted more often than other vehicles.

How to Prevent a Theft

There are anti-theft devices and alarms available for sale online and through mechanic shops, parking in garages or inside gates deters thieves, and high temperature spray paint (the brighter, the better) can make your catalytic converter harder to sell and less likely to be taken.

What You Can Do

