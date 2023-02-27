Chicago police seek accused killer in West Town fatal shooting

Chicago police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed another man on New Year's Day.

Jimmy Chamberlain, 31, is suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old man in the early morning hours on Jan. 1, 2023, in the 2100 block of W. Division St.

Chamberlain has two active warrants out for his arrest. Police are asking for the public's help in finding him, but they say do not approach him – just call 911.

He's described as a Black man, standing 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, and weighing 200 to 220 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his neck, police said.

Jimmy Chamberlain | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8261.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com or the FBI tipline, at 312-421-6700.