Chicago police looking for suspect in Christmas Day hit-and-run crash

A search is underway for a driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured on Christmas Day.

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. at 6900 S. Western Avenue, on the Southwest Side.

Police say a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo with white racing stripes down the middle struck a 52-year-old woman.

She sustained serious injuries from the crash. The driver left the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle is believed to have a temporary Indiana license plate.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or their vehicle is urged to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.