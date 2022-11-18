Chicago police: Man found with gunshot wound to head in West Side alley

A 21-year-old man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., police say the male victim was shot in the ride side of his head in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.