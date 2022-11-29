Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital in critical condition

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's New City neighborhood.

Around 6:20 p.m., police say the male victim was in a gangway in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man was struck in the back by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.