Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital with head wound

A 40-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 9:06 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.