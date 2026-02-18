Joliet man charged in $1,000 Cricket Wireless robbery: police

The Brief Vincent Bond, 59, of Joliet, was charged with aggravated robbery and robbery after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from a Cricket Wireless store. Police say he implied he had a weapon, demanded cash and fled on Feb. 7. No injuries were reported. He was identified after surveillance images were released and interviewed by police on Feb. 17.



A Joliet man has been found and charged after allegedly stealing $1,000 from a Cricket Wireless store in Joliet earlier this month, according to police.

What we know:

Vincent Bond, 59, of Joliet, has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. He was interviewed

The backstory:

On Feb. 7, a little before 12:47 p.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Street for a report of a robbery at the Cricket Wireless store, according to the Joliet Police Department.

An employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store with one hand concealed under his jacket, which the employee thought was a weapon. The suspect demanded money, took more than $1,000 in cash and fled the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Joliet Police Department)

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and asked the public for help finding additional footage and information to find the suspect.

Bond was interviewed by police on Feb. 17 and identified as the suspect.

What they're saying:

"This case reflects the dedication and persistence of our detectives and officers who worked diligently to identify and apprehend the individual responsible," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said. "Crimes that threaten the safety of our businesses and employees will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable. I am proud of the professionalism and teamwork demonstrated throughout this investigation."