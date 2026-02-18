Chicago City Council fails to override mayor's veto of ban on hemp sales

The Brief The Chicago City Council failed to override Mayor Johnson's veto of a ban on the sale of some hemp products. Johnson argued such a ban would hurt small business owners, especially those in Black and Latino communities. Some alders also blocked a measure that would allow COPA to investigate violations of the city's sanctuary law.



The Chicago City Council failed to override Mayor Brandon Johnson’s veto of a controversial ban on the sale of some hemp products.

What we know:

Earlier this month, Johnson vetoed the measure and argued the ban on such products would force small businesses to close, eliminate jobs, and disproportionately affect shops owned by residents of color.

Local business owners have rallied against the ban, saying selling hemp products helps their bottom line.

But proponents of the ban have argued the hemp-derived products are designed to look like snacks and other items that could attract young people, even children.

"We can all see physically who the target market is for a lot of these products and I just feel, as a council, if we’re not taking those steps to protect these kids who are finding a way to get a hold of this, just based on the way these products looked, we’re not doing our due diligence as council," said Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st Ward).

Probes into sanctuary law complaints blocked

Four members of the Chicago City Council moved to block a measure that would have allowed the agency that investigates police misconduct to probe potential violations of the city’s Welcoming City Ordinance.

The proposal, passed by two council committees, would have allowed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) to investigate complaints made against police officers alleging violations of the ordinance which limits the amount of cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The proposed change comes after the Trump administration’s stepped-up immigration raids and arrests. Some aldermen have expressed concerns that members of the Chicago Police Department have done too much to facilitate the immigration operations.

Alds. Anthony Beale (9th Ward), Raymond Lopez (15th Ward), Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward), and Napolitano moved to block the ordinance.

COPA is the independent agency that investigates alleged misconduct by CPD officers, including anytime an officer fires their gun.