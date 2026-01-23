Chicago police: Man shot in face while sitting in vehicle

The Brief A 52-year-old man was shot in the face while sitting in his vehicle Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road. The man took himself to the hospital and was listed in serious condition.



A 52-year-old man was shot in the face Friday morning while sitting inside his vehicle on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 11:02 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road.

Police said the man was inside his vehicle when another person approached and fired shots. The man was struck once in the face and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.