Chicago police: Man shot in face while sitting in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was shot in the face Friday morning while sitting inside his vehicle on Chicago’s West Side.
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 11:02 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road.
Police said the man was inside his vehicle when another person approached and fired shots. The man was struck once in the face and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.