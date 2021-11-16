Chicago police: Man shot in cheek, neck in West Englewood

A man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Shortly after noon, police say the 31-year-old victim was inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of W. 66th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots.

He was struck in the cheek and neck area, according to police. He was driven to St. Bernard’s Hospital and then transported to University of Chicago in critical condition.

Police say they have no description of the shooter and that nobody is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.