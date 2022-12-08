Chicago police: Man sitting in parked vehicle shot by unknown person in another vehicle

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Around 6:03 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a parked vehicle in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an occupant inside fired shots.

The victim was struck by gunfire to the right leg and right arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.