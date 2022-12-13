Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply.

The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said.

The suspect approached the female victim and demanded money. He threatened to shoot her, implying he had a gun, according to police.

The offender then fled the scene and the victim reported the crime to a train operator.

Suspect in CTA robbery | Chicago Police Department

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 40.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-745-4706.