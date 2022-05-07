Chicago police looking for missing 13-year-old Ava Alston

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl named Ava Alston who was last seen on Chicago's South Side.

Police said Alston was last seen on Friday night near 8300 South Cottage Grove. She was wearing a black jacket with white fur around the collar and sleeves, a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and red and white Nikes.

Alston is 5'4" and weighs 130 pounds.

She often hangs out in West Englewood and Hyde Park.

Police said to call 312-747-8274 with any information.