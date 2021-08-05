Chicago police officer charged in 2020 Red Line shooting

Felony charges have been filed against a Chicago police officer who shot a man at a CTA Red Line station in 2020, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Officer Melvina Bogard was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Bogard was one of two police officers who responded to an incident at the Grand Red Line station on Feb. 28, 2020.

Bogard and officer Bernard Butler tried to stop 34-year-old Ariel Roman just after 4 p.m. after he was seen moving between two train cars, Chicago police said.

A struggle broke out at the Grand station and both officers tasered the man, police said.

Roman struggled with Butler and was eventually able to stand up.

As Roman ran up the stairs, Butler repeated yelled for Bogard to fire, the video shows Bogard shot once at Roman when he was feet away from her and then again when he neared the top of the stairs.

Roman was shot in the hip and buttocks, according to his attorneys, who filed a lawsuit against the city and both officers.

The shooting was captured on video taken by bystanders. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Bogard turned herself in Thursday morning.

She is due in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

No charges were announced against Officer Bernard Butler, who was with Bogard at the time of the shooting and was recorded by a bystander yelling "shoot him" before Bogard opened fire.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.