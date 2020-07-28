Chicago police officer found shot dead in apparent suicide at West Side facility

A high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square facility, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Paramedics responded to the facility at 1011 S. Homan Ave. about 9:30 a.m. for an unconscious person, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police have not released details about the incident.