Chicago police officer hit by car in South Shore

A Chicago police officer was struck by a car while directing traffic Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded to a large gathering around 1:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Phillips Avenue.

While one officer was directing traffic, he was hit in the leg by a white sedan which then fled the scene.

The officer was treated by paramedics at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.