Chicago police officer hit by car in South Shore
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a car while directing traffic Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
Officers responded to a large gathering around 1:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Phillips Avenue.
While one officer was directing traffic, he was hit in the leg by a white sedan which then fled the scene.
The officer was treated by paramedics at the scene.
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.