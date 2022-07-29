Chicago police officer seriously injured in fiery West Side crash

A Chicago police officer is in serious condition following a traffic crash Friday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The officer was driving a marked squad car in the 3600 block of West Madison Street when a sedan struck the officer's vehicle about 1:35 p.m., Chicago police said. The officer's car had emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash.

The officer sustained blunt trauma to the head and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The driver of the sedan, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The boy was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver's license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.