Chicago police officer shot multiple times in South Shore while trying to help other gunshot victims

A Chicago police officer was shot multiple times Friday night in South Shore.

Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired and found two males, 15 and 25, shot on the ground about 10:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a female officer was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said.

The injured officer and her partner then self-transported to a nearby hospital.

The officers did not discharge their weapons, police said.

The injured officer is listed in stable condition.

The 25-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The teen was shot multiple times in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.