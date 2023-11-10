Chicago police officer sideswiped during attempted traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after being sideswiped by a driver fleeing a traffic stop Friday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Officers were initiating a traffic stop on a driver in a black SUV around 1:14 a.m. when the driver sideswiped an officer as he was getting out of the squad car in the 10800 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

The officer was taken to a locate hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene and there is no one in custody.