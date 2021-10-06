Chicago police officer struck by drunk driver on Near North Side

A Chicago police officer was struck by a drunk driver Wednesday morning on the Near North Side.

The officer was getting out of his squad car around 2 a.m. in the first block of East Erie Street when he was ran into by a Toyota Camry, police said.

The officer suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

The female driver was taken into custody and police said the crash appeared to be alcohol-related.

This story is developing.

