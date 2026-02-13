Chicago police officers crash into CTA bus in Ukrainian Village
CHICAGO - A CTA passenger was injured after Chicago police officers crashed into a bus early Friday in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
What we know:
Just after midnight, officers inside a marked vehicle were traveling southbound on Hoyne Avenue when they collided with a CTA bus going westbound on Chicago Avenue, according to police.
A woman who was riding the bus suffered a minor injury and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.
Two officers were also taken to a local hospital for observation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.