Chicago police officers honored for acts of courage

Nine Chicago police officers were honored Thursday for their acts of courage.

The stories of their heroism are incredible.

Officers were thanked for tracking down a sexual assault suspect and for how they responded to a domestic violence scene, where two victims were shot.

On April 4, 2022, tactical officers Ivan Lopez, Martin Kirkel, Joseph Shanahan and Sgt. Daniel Hodges responded to a call of a domestic incident where people were shot at an apartment in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive.

Once on scene, officers could hear a woman yelling that she was shot and needed help. Some of the officers took cover and entered the apartment and noticed a male was also shot.

The officers rendered aid and that's when the gunman exited a back room firing two shots directly at the officers.

"He began speaking calmly...fatally shot the offender."

As for the two victims though seriously injured,.they both survived.