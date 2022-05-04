Chicago police officers injured after squad car crashes into guard rail
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after crashing their car into a guard rail Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
They were responding to call of a "person with a gun" around 9:32 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 43rd Street when their marked squad car struck a guard rail, police said.
The officers were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.
Advertisement
There were no other injuries and no further details were immediately available.